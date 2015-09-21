FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain Capital buys about 10 pct stake in India's L&T Finance - source
September 21, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Bain Capital buys about 10 pct stake in India's L&T Finance - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has acquired about a 10 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings, the financial services arm of building firm Larsen & Toubro, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The source declined to be identified and did not provide details.

Bloomberg had earlier reported Bain was buying about 10 percent of L&T Finance for around $200 million through a combination of new shares and warrants, as well as existing shares, citing an interview with L&T Finance President N. Sivaraman.

L&T Finance had earlier announced it was selling a 5.27 percent stake in shares and warrants to Bain Capital for 7.08 billion rupees ($107.9 million).

In a separate filing, parent company Larsen & Toubro announced it had sold a stake representing 4.95 percent of existing shares for 5.97 billion rupees, but it did not disclose the buyers. ($1 = 65.6300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

