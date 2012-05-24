FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's L&T Infra eyeing $250-$300 mln from PEs-sources
May 24, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

India's L&T Infra eyeing $250-$300 mln from PEs-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India’s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is in talks with private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Emerging markets private-equity firm Actis and India’s IDFC Project Equity are also in separate talks to invest in the company, said the sources, declining to be named.

L&T IDPL, a unit of India’s top engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, builds roads, bridges, ports and metro rail. It is currently handling projects worth 400 billion rupees ($7.2 billion), according to the company website.

The company will use the private-equity funding for capital expenditure purposes, two of the sources said.

A Larsen & Toubro spokesman declined to comment. Actis’ head of South Asia, J.M. Trivedi, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, while officials at IDFC Project Equity and Singapore state investor Temasek were not available.

$1=55.7 rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
