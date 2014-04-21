FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India's L&T calls off merger talks with Future Generali Insurance
#Corrections News
April 21, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-India's L&T calls off merger talks with Future Generali Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix Reuters Identification Code for Generali)

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - India’s Larsen & Toubro Ltd said on Monday its unit had called off talks with Future Generali Insurance, a joint venture between local retail chain operator Future Group and Italy’s Generali, to merge their businesses.

The company did not give any reason for ending the merger talks.

Last March, L&T General Insurance, a unit of construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro, and Future Generali had signed an agreement to merge the businesses.

After the deal, L&T was expected to hold a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, with Generali holding 26 percent and the rest with Future Group. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
