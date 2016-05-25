FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Larsen & Toubro Q4 net up nearly a fifth, beats estimates
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

India's Larsen & Toubro Q4 net up nearly a fifth, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as it won more orders for building roads and power transmission networks.

Consolidated net profit was 24.54 billion rupees ($364.2 million) for three months ending March 31, compared with 20.70 billion rupees reported a year earlier, L&T said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 19.30 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 67.3825 Indian rupees Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

