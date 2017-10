MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An initial public offering of shares in L&T Technology Services will open for subscription on Sept. 12, parent Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday.

Larsen is selling up to 10.4 million shares in L&T Technology Services in the offer, which will close on Sept. 15, according to a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter)