(Judy Lubin, PhD is Director of Allies for Reaching Community
Health Equity at the Center for Global Policy Solutions. The
opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Judy Lubin
June 27 Donald Trump asked Senate Republicans to
introduce a healthcare bill with “more heart.” They didn’t.
The senators’ draft legislation, introduced last Thursday,
will strip tens of millions of low-income and middle-class
Americans of their health insurance. Millions more will face
higher costs for lower coverage. The Congressional Budget office
estimates 22 million more people will be uninsured by 2026 than
would be if the Affordable Care Act remained law.
The Senate bill will cut the number of people eligible for
subsidies that reduce monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket
costs for insurance bought on the Affordable Care Act health
exchanges. It will defund Planned Parenthood for one year, which
is an important source of preventive and primary care services
for millions of low-income women and women of color. It strikes
at the heart of healthcare services for the poor by ending
Medicaid expansion in 2021 and changing the way states receive
federal funding - another measure that will cause cuts in the
program.
These cuts will be on top of the $600 billion that the
president’s budget seeks to eliminate from the program over the
next 10 years.
During his election campaign, Trump’s outreach to black
voters effectively comprised the question “What do you have to
lose?” That answer has become clear.
The president’s effort to repeal Obamacare, coupled with
rollbacks in civil-rights enforcement and massive cuts to safety
net programs, are moving the country backward. The Senate health
bill is the latest in a string of efforts to dismantle programs
and policies that benefit all Americans, and are especially
critical in closing racial disparities in health, income,
education, housing and policing.
The administration’s effort to do away with the Affordable
Care Act is at the top of the list of actions that will hit
people of color hardest. Although every racial and ethnic group
benefited from greater access to insurance, the reduction in the
uninsured rate for African Americans, Native Americans and
Latinos, was near double that experienced by whites in the first
year the law took effect. Much of this improvement was because
of Medicaid expansion under the Obama program.
The attack on Medicaid is especially concerning given its
role in providing rural and urban children and families with
access to healthcare. Medicaid covers one in five Americans,
including poor adults, seniors and people with disabilities.
Half of all births nationwide are covered by the program.
Beyond the assault on healthcare programs, the president’s
budget will cut taxes for the wealthy and increase defense
spending by $54 billion while slashing programs that provide
help to low-income individuals, families and communities. It
will cut billions of dollars from food and nutrition, housing,
and community development programs that poor families and
communities rely on to meet basic living needs.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food
stamps to help working families meet their nutritional needs.
Funding for the program will be reduced by more than 25 percent,
or $193 billion, over 10 years. The Temporary Assistance for
Needy Families program, which provides federal funding for
state-based income support and work programs for poor families,
would be cut by $22 billion during the same period. And the
Department of Housing and Urban Development’s budget will be
slashed by nearly 15 percent or $7.4 billion. At a time the
nation faces an affordable housing crisis, funding for homeless
programs, direct rental assistance and home-buying programs are
being drastically reduced.
If Trump has his way, other programs, such as the Low-Income
Home Energy Assistance Program that helps pay for heat and
electricity, and the Community Development Block Grant program
that helps revitalize economically depressed neighborhoods will
be eliminated.
The environmental justice program within the Environmental
Protection Agency is also slated to be shut down. Low-income
communities are more likely to have poorer air and water quality
and have historically been targeted for dumping of toxic
pollutants. Environmental justice initiatives have been key in
remedying this imbalance. The Flint water crisis was an
unfortunate reminder that our communities remain vulnerable to
high levels of lead and other environmental inequities that have
lasting impact on health.
The closing of the environmental justice office at EPA is
part of the Trump administration’s broad strategy to reduce
civil rights enforcement by federal agencies. The office of
civil rights within the Education Department is also targeted
for cuts and a similar office in the Labor Department will be
eliminated.
Then there are the efforts to roll back Obama-era criminal
justice reforms. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for
harsher sentences for low-level drug offenders - again a measure
that will disproportionately affect racial minorities. Blacks
and Hispanics are more likely to be charged and to receive
longer sentences than whites for similar crimes regardless of
prior criminal history or severity of the crime. Despite similar
rates of drug use, blacks are 10 times more likely to be
incarcerated for drug use compared to whites. Sessions has also
signaled that his Justice Department will not enforce consent
decree agreements that have played a key role in holding police
departments accountable for civil rights abuses – another area
in which minority communities have been disproportionately
singled out.
These policies are chipping away at the nation’s health and
sustainability. The U.S. will be a minority-majority nation in a
few decades. It is not in our national interest to marginalize
Americans of color.
(Reporting by Judy Lubin)