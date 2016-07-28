SEC wins $68 million judgment against defunct Luca International

Defunct California oil and gas company Luca International Group and several of its affiliates have been ordered to pay $68.3 million to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it ran a Ponzi-like scheme targeting Chinese immigrants.

Approved by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Tuesday, the judgment resolves claims that Luca lured investors by portraying itself as a profitable company with large oil and gas reserves, when instead it was losing money and in danger of collapse.

