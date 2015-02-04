FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lucas Bols IPO priced at EUR 15.75 per share
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
February 4, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lucas Bols IPO priced at EUR 15.75 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* Said on Tuesday its IPO has been priced at 15.75 euros ($18) per share

* Price per ordinary share sold in the IPO of 15.75 euros gives Lucas Bols a market capitalisation of 196 million euros

* The IPO was oversubscribed at the offer price

* 8,104,191 ordinary shares have been allotted, leading to a total offering size of 128 million euros, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option

* The Company will issue 7,999,191 new ordinary shares resulting in gross proceeds of 126 million euros and management will sell 105,000 existing ordinary shares

* The Joint Global Coordinators have been granted an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of the total number of ordinary shares sold in the IPO

* Conditional trading in the ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam is expected to commence on Feb. 4 at 09.00 CET

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8715 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

