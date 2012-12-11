FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lucasfilm studio wins appeal of pregnancy discrimination verdict
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Lucasfilm studio wins appeal of pregnancy discrimination verdict

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A California appeals court on Monday reversed a $1.2 million discrimination verdict against “Star Wars” producer Lucasfilm in a case brought by a woman who said she lost a job at the company because she was pregnant.

A three-judge panel in San Francisco said the jury had received improper instruction before it ruled in favor of the woman, Julie Veronese. In a decision issued on Monday, the judges sent the case back to the trial court for a retrial and reversed the $1.2 million award of attorneys’ fees to Veronese.

Veronese claimed in a lawsuit she was offered a job as an assistant at the estate of filmmaker George Lucas in 2008. She said the offer was revoked after she told the company she was pregnant, according to court documents.

Lucasfilm said it was pleased with the appeals court ruling, calling the allegations “without merit.”

“Lucasfilm is committed to equal employment opportunity and has a long track record of providing a supportive work environment free of discrimination,” the company said in a statement.

Angela Alioto, an attorney for Veronese, said she was considering whether to appeal the case to the California Supreme Court or proceed with a retrial.

Walt Disney Co announced in November it was buying Lucasfilm for $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.