UPDATE 1-Luca Technologies sees IPO of 8.5 mln shrs priced at $11-$13/shr
#Market News
March 15, 2012

UPDATE 1-Luca Technologies sees IPO of 8.5 mln shrs priced at $11-$13/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Clean energy company Luca Technologies Inc said it expects to offer 8.5 million shares in its initial public offering at $11 to $13 apiece.

The Colorado-based company had filed for an IPO of up to $125 million in June last year.

Luca uses its technology to stimulate micro-organisms residing in coal, oil, and organic-rich areas, accelerating the conversion of the fuels into methane, the principal component of natural gas.

The company, which is valued at around $338 million at the midpoint of the expected price range, will use most of the proceeds from the IPO to acquire natural gas properties in the United States.

Luca Tech intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LUCA.”

Citigroup, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James are lead underwriters to the offering.

