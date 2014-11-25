FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Lucchini nears deal to sell core steel assets to Algeria's Cevital
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 25, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Lucchini nears deal to sell core steel assets to Algeria's Cevital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Lucchini will ask the Italian government for permission to sell its Piombino complex to family-owned Algerian conglomerate Cevital, the company said on Tuesday.

Lucchini was previously owned by Russia’s Severstal but was declared insolvent in 2012 and placed into special administration.

The company received two binding offers for its core assets in Piombino, one from Cevital and the other from India’s JSW Steel, but said the Cevital offer was the most attractive.

The Piombino complex employs about 2,000 people and can produce 2.5 million tonnes of steel a year. It is one of the main industrial plants in Italy, the second-largest European steel producer after Germany. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.