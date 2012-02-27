Australia panel allows FLSmidth bid for Ludowici

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Danish company FLSmidth can go ahead with a A$324 million bid for Australian machinery maker Ludowici, Australia’s Takeovers Panel ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to rival bidder British pump and valve maker Weir Group.

The two companies have been battling aggressively to take over Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, with FLSmidth having increased its offer more than 50 percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share last week.

Weir Group asked the Takeovers Panel to block FLSmidth’s bid because the company’s chief executive had said in an interview with Reuters in January that its offer of A$7.20 a share was final and would not be raised.

Under Australian takeover law a company that declares a bid final can be held to that statement and prevented from raising its offer, or face action from the regulator for issuing a misleading statement.

CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen later backtracked, telling Reuters on January 31 the company would not rule out making a higher offer.

“The Panel has not prohibited FLS from proceeding with any offer for Ludowici in excess of A$7.20 per share,” the panel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Instead, the Takeovers Panel ordered FLSmidth to compensate any shareholders who sold their stakes after the statement on January 23 and before FLSmidth raised its bid to A$10 a share on February 16.

The panel said the company must appoint an arbitrator to assess claims from those who sold out and agree to pay an amount of up to A$2.67 a share.

“The panel considered that, by FLS not issuing the correction until on or about 31 January 2012, the acquisition of control over Ludowici shares did not take place in an efficient, competitive and informed market between the publication of the Reuters article and the issue of the correction,” it said.