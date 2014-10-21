FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck reports 9M gain in sales of 1.1pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck reports 9M gain in sales of 1.1pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

* Says records improved earnings and 1.1pct gain in sales for first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month EBIT was 4.7 million euros (previous year: 5.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT reached 3.8 million euros (previous year: 4.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month earnings after taxes rose, partially due to tax situation optimizations, and amounted to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 2.7 million euros)

* Says expects FY sales growth on group level in lower one-figure percentage range and EBT similar to previous year Source text: bit.ly/ZMfOuc Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
