BRIEF-Ludwig Beck reports 9M gain in sales of 1.1pct

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

* Says records improved earnings and 1.1pct gain in sales for first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month EBIT was 4.7 million euros (previous year: 5.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT reached 3.8 million euros (previous year: 4.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month earnings after taxes rose, partially due to tax situation optimizations, and amounted to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 2.7 million euros)

* Says expects FY sales growth on group level in lower one-figure percentage range and EBT similar to previous year