Ping An-backed lender Lufax invites banks to pitch for $5 bln HK IPO-IFR
January 15, 2016 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

Ping An-backed lender Lufax invites banks to pitch for $5 bln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese online lending platform Lufax, backed by the country’s second largest insurer Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , has invited banks to pitch for its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deal.

Banks have until Jan. 18 to submit their pitches, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Lufax didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on its IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

