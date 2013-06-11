FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Lufkin finalises 130 mln euros Romanian plant
June 11, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

US Lufkin finalises 130 mln euros Romanian plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 11 (Reuters) - Texas-based oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc finalised its 130 million euros investment in a Romanian oil equipment plant, business paper Ziarul Financiar said on Tuesday.

It said the plant, located in the city of Ploiesti, 60 km (38 miles) north of capital Bucharest, will also produce power transport equipment and will export 80 percent of its output.

Lufkin’s pumps, also known as artificial lift products, are commonly seen seesawing back and forth on top of energy wells to pull oil and natural gas to the surface.

Lufkin, named for its hometown in Texas, was founded in 1902 to make railroad equipment. The company expanded into oil pumps in 1925 and stayed private until launching an initial public offering in 1990.

General Electric Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Lufkin in a $2.98 billion deal.

