Lufthansa may seek damages for A380 cracks
#Honda Motor Co
June 14, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa may seek damages for A380 cracks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa said it may yet demand compensation from European planemaker Airbus for wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo, while denying a report that it had already done so.

“We are of course in talks with Airbus over the whole issue of hairline cracks. But so far it is not even clear when and how we will handle the modifications,” a spokesman for Lufthansa said on Thursday.

“But we told Airbus that if additional costs arise we will have to talk about everything further.”

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung earlier reported Lufthansa and Dubai-based Emirates Airlines were seeking compensation from Airbus for the cracks.

European air safety regulators this year ordered checks for A380 wing cracks in the entire superjumbo fleet after engineers found cracks in almost all planes inspected.

Affected A380s will be out of service for several weeks when they undergo permanent repairs to address the cracks, according to Airbus, and Emirates has said it plans to seek compensation.

Airbus has said repairs will be made under warranty without further adjustments for disruption or the idling of A380s, worth $390 million at list prices. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)

