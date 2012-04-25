FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian Air, pilots make wage deal progress-media
April 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Austrian Air, pilots make wage deal progress-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines has struck a tentative accord with pilots and flight attendants that could head off AUA’s plans to shift their contracts to a sister company with less generous terms, media reported.

The agreement, which still must be ratified, calls for buying out on-board staff’s current contracts and replacing them with a new deal at the same pay but without automatic pay rises, several media said on Wednesday.

Austrian Airlines had no immediate comment.

The loss-making carrier’s original plan had set the stage for a legal battle with representatives of the 600 pilots and 1,500 flight attendants affected by the move, which would have taken place as early as July. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

