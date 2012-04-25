FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austrian Air, pilots make wage deal progress
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Austrian Air, pilots make wage deal progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tentative deal still needs rank-and-file approval

* Annual savings target still 45 million euros

* Accord would end wrangling with labour over cost cuts (Recasts with company comment)

VIENNA, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) has struck a tentative accord with pilots and flight attendants that could head off AUA’s plans to shift their contracts to a sister company with less generous terms, the carrier said.

An AUA spokesman said the deal, whose details he declined to discuss, would maintain the company’s goal to save 45 million euros ($59.4 million) on annual costs for on-board staff.

The agreement, which still must be ratified by staff, would end months of wrangling over AUA’s drive to slash costs by up to 260 million euros and return to profit.

The original plan to shift staff to Tyrolean Airways had set the stage for a legal battle with representatives of the 600 pilots and 1,500 flight attendants affected by the move, which would have taken place as early as July.

$1 = 0.7574 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.