Austrian Airlines flights cancelled as workers meet
September 16, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Austrian Airlines flights cancelled as workers meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines cancelled 15 flights on Wednesday due to a meeting of staff called by its works council to inform them about the status of a labour dispute after workers won a court victory last week.

“We have removed 15 flights from the schedule and some flights will be delayed,” an airline spokesman said.

“The works council has said it wants only to convey information, that this is not a protest, so we assume we will be able to resume flying our normal schedule after the midday wave,” he added.

The European Court of Justice dealt a setback to the carrier’s cost-cutting plans by ruling last week that earlier collective wage agreements still apply after it transferred flight operations to a lower-cost unit.

The two sides are now trying to negotiate a new wage deal. The spokesman declined to say whether they had come closer to a deal. (Reporting By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

