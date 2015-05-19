Lufthansa's Austrian Airlines sees revenue boost ahead

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - Austrian Airlines said it expected revenues to rise about 10 percent and wants to hire around 400 new employees over the next three to five years, adding it also planned to start offering no-frills flights.

Part of Germany’s Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines is plotting a path back to growth following years of labour disputes and painful cost-cutting measures ended in October by a collective wage agreement with pilots and flight attendants.

“We anticipate growth in passenger volume, revenue and the total number of our employees during the upcoming 3-5 years,” Chief Financial Officer Heinz Lachinger said.

Austrian forecasts revenue to grow by 210 million euros ($235 million), around 10 percent of last year’s 2.1 billion. It expects to add 1.5 million passengers to last year’s figure of 11.2 million.

“We will continually keep an eye on costs and profitability,” Lachinger said in a statement.

As part of its new strategy, Austrian will start offering no-frills flights that exclude check-in baggage or food on board, a type of ticket that will be available across the Lufthansa Group, Austrian said.

The airline will also focus more on tourist destinations, including long-haul destinations such as Miami, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.