FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German public-sector lender BayernLB is selling a stake of roughly 2 percent in Lufthansa to investors, a source close to the transaction said on Tuesday.

The move is part of BayernLB’s efforts to meet EU demands following a state bailout, the source added.

BayernLB declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)