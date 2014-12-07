FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa board blocks plan for convertible bond -Spiegel
December 7, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa board blocks plan for convertible bond -Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s supervisory board has blocked management plans to issue a convertible bond to fund the purchase of more planes, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

The plans would have seen Germany’s biggest airline issuing a convertible bond of about half a billion euros, the magazine said, adding subscribers could have chosen after three years whether to get back their investment in cash plus interest or in Lufthansa stock.

Lufthansa -- which will present its new return on capital key performance indicator (KPI) and new dividend policy on Dec. 11 -- declined to comment on the report, adding supervisory board meetings were confidential.

Lufthansa’s board approved plans on Wednesday to expand its budget flight operations against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with its pilots. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

