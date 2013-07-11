FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says summer bookings above last year's
July 11, 2013

Lufthansa says summer bookings above last year's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Bookings for Lufthansa’s flights during the key summer season are above last year‘s, a board member for the German airline said on Thursday.

Carsten Spohr also said that a recent wage settlement at Lufthansa’s budget carrier Germanwings will result in cost increases for the entire group of less than 1 percent over the period of the agreement.

“The 5 percent increase over three years will be less than a 1 percent increase of total costs for the group,” he told journalists at a briefing in Milan. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

