UPDATE 1-Lufthansa says Italy summer bookings above last year's

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Bookings for Lufthansa’s flights during the key summer season to and from Italy are above last year‘s, a board member for the German airline said on Thursday.

“Summer bookings (in Italy) are definitely above last year’s and give us quite a positive feel for the development of this summer,” Carsten Spohr, who also oversees the group’s Lufthansa German Airlines unit, told journalists in Milan.

Details on bookings for all regions will be released in August.

Spohr also said that a recent wage hike agreement for cabin crew at Germanwings would result in cost increases for the entire group of less than 1 percent over the period of the deal.

“The 5 percent (wage) increase over three years will be less than a 1 percent increase of total costs for the group,” he said.

Germanwings last week was spared strikes after agreeing up to 5.9 percent more pay for cabin crew.

A strike would have hurt Lufthansa’s move to cut costs at its European short-haul business, which had been losing money due to competition from budget airlines EasyJet, Air Berlin and Ryanair.

Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest airline by sales, launched a re-branded Germanwings last week in an attempt to cut costs and win back passengers from no-frills rivals.

The Germanwings revamp is a major part of Lufthansa’s three-year overhaul to boost group operating profit by 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion) to 2.3 billion by 2015, and Spohr said the company was on track to achieve that goal.

Germanwings, which is taking over most of Lufthansa’s short-haul flights in Europe, is seeking to re-position itself as a budget airline for business travellers offering extras such as champagne and more leg room chosen in a la carte menu style. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Jane Merriman)