FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says premium economy bookings exceeding expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 23, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says premium economy bookings exceeding expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bookings for Lufthansa’s new “premium economy” class, part of a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) investment in new seats and in-flight entertainment options, are ahead of expectations, an executive at the German airline said on Tuesday.

“We are extremely satisfied with the bookings,” Jens Bischof, chief commercial officer of Lufthansa German airlines, said on the sidelines of the FVW travel conference.

“The marketing campaign only started last week and when we consider that most of these bookings were done without marketing, then it’s good news for us,” he added.

Lufthansa will start flights with premium economy seating, which offers more leg room, luggage allowance and entertainment options, in a couple of weeks’ time.

Customers can book the class for long-haul flights departing in December and beyond, but during the first weeks of operation, customers will be offered free upgrades from economy.

Lufthansa has said premium economy will make up around 10 percent of seat capacity on its long-haul flights, carrying around 1.5 million passengers a year in the class.

1 US dollar = 0.7777 euro Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.