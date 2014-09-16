FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lufthansa agrees with cabin crew on no-frills service
September 16, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa agrees with cabin crew on no-frills service

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Lufthansa quotes, details)

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa struck an agreement with cabin crew union UFO agreeing to 20 percent cost cuts for selected long-haul flights, as the airline expands budget services to compete against low-cost rivals and fast-growing Middle East carriers.

Germany’s flagship carrier is in the middle of a restructuring and is negotiating savings and cost cuts with several unions. The thorniest dispute for Lufthansa is currently about early retirement benefits for its pilots.

In July, the carrier announced a new strategy that includes expanding low-cost services in Europe and on intercontinental flights to attract leisure travellers with cheaper tickets.

Lufthansa and UFO agreed on Tuesday to reconfigure 14 A340-300 planes without an expensive-to-operate first class, and with a smaller business class, enabling the carrier to run flights to popular tourist destinations like the Caribbean with fewer flight staff.

“This agreement makes us capable of competing on particularly price-sensitive routes with a high share of private travel,” Lufthansa’s head of personnel, Bettina Volkens, said in a statement.

Lufthansa said the agreement with cabin crew was struck independently of a decision on whether it would pursue plans to set up a new low-cost, long-haul unit.

“There’s no news on this,” a spokesman said. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Philipp Halstrick, Christoph Steitz and Pravin Char)

