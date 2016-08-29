FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lufthansa Cargo extends CEO's contract to 2022
August 29, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa Cargo extends CEO's contract to 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds new contract end date, background on restructuring)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's air freight arm, Lufthansa Cargo, has extended the contract of CEO Peter Gerber, it said on Monday.

* Peter Gerber, 52, has been CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG since May 2014

* The Lufthansa supervisory board on Monday agreed an early extension of his contract for a further five years, to 30 April 2022

* Lufthansa Cargo is currently undergoing a restructuring process as it grapples what Gerber has described as a "landslide" in yields

* Lufthansa Cargo swung to an adjusted operating loss of 45 million euros ($50.25 million) in the first six months of 2016

* The unit is therefore cutting up to 800 jobs in a bid to reduce costs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros)

