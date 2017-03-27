FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific sign code share deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 27, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific sign code share deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific will jointly sell tickets on some routes, deepening a partnership that already sees the two cooperate on freight routes, the two carriers said on Monday.

Under the deal, Lufthansa will place its LH code on Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to destinations in Australia and New Zealand, effective from April 26.

Lufthansa uses joint ventures in Asia, with All Nippon Airways (ANA), Singapore Airways and Air China, to boost its Asia network, but a code share deal is not as in-depth as those partnerships. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.