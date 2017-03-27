Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific sign code share deal

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific will jointly sell tickets on some routes, deepening a partnership that already sees the two cooperate on freight routes, the two carriers said on Monday.

Under the deal, Lufthansa will place its LH code on Cathay Pacific flights from Hong Kong to destinations in Australia and New Zealand, effective from April 26.

Lufthansa uses joint ventures in Asia, with All Nippon Airways (ANA), Singapore Airways and Air China, to boost its Asia network, but a code share deal is not as in-depth as those partnerships. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)