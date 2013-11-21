FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-German Airlines boss leads list for top job at Lufthansa -report
November 21, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-German Airlines boss leads list for top job at Lufthansa -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(4th par clarifies spokesman not asked specifically about Spohr)

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Carsten Spohr, the head of Lufthansa’s German Airlines business, is the leading candidate to succeed the group’s outgoing Chief Executive Christoph Franz, a German magazine reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Franz’s successor at Lufthansa could be appointed at the supervisory board’s next meeting on Dec. 4, Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

If 46-year-old Spohr is named CEO, he would continue to be responsible for the German Airlines division, effectively reducing the management board’s size to four members from the current five, the report said.

Asked to comment on the report, a Lufthansa spokesman said that the supervisory board is undertaking a “careful, orderly” selection process. “Quality is more important than speed ... we are not under time pressure,” he said.

Franz is set to leave the German carrier to become board chairman at Swiss drugs company Roche when his Lufthansa contract expires at the end of May. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
