#Healthcare
November 28, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa chairman says will not name new CEO next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will not name its new chief executive next week as it scans the market for possible external candidates, the German airline’s chairman told employees on Thursday.

Two people familiar with the company’s plans had told Reuters last week that Lufthansa’s supervisory board may pick a successor to Franz at its meeting on Dec. 4.

Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber told employees in an internal video message that Lufthansa’s supervisory board would not be able to make a decision next week as it wants to evaluate possible external candidates in addition to internal ones, according to a spokesman for Lufthansa.

Current CEO Christoph Franz is set to leave the German carrier, Europe’s biggest, when his contract expires at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.

German media have highlighted several Lufthansa veterans as possible candidates to succeed Franz, including management board members Carsten Spohr and Harry Hohmeister, Lufthansa Cargo CEO Karl Ulrich Garnadt and catering unit LSG’s chief Walter Gehl. (Reporting by Till Weber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

