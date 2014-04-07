FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa orders CFM for 40 A320neo aircraft
April 7, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa orders CFM for 40 A320neo aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said on Monday it had ordered engines worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at list prices from CFM International.

The LEAP-1A engines will be used on 40 new Airbus A320neo aircraft, part of a total order for 100 new aircraft of that model, Lufthansa said in a statement.

It previously already announced that it had picked PW1199G engines made by Pratt & Whitney for the remaining 60 planes of the order. ($1 = 0.7303 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

