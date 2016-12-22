BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
BERLIN Dec 22 Lufthansa has placed a promissory note, bringing it 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in funding that will be used for general corporate purposes, the airline group said on Thursday.
The note was issued with maturities of five, seven and 10 years, Lufthansa said in a statement. Around 500 million euros of the total has already been received, with the remainder to come in January.
Lufthansa said the transaction proved popular, with a significant share being bought by Asian investors.
Lufthansa has a rating of BBB- (negative outlook) from S&P, BBB- (stable outlook) from Scope and Ba1 (positive outlook) from Moody's.
($1 = 0.9555 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON The United States intended to allow the U.N. Security Council to approve a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building, two Western officials said on Thursday, a major reversal of U.S. practice of protecting Israel from such criticism.
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage: