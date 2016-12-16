FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Lufthansa agrees code share with Etihad
#Industrials
December 16, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 8 months ago

Lufthansa agrees code share with Etihad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa said on Friday it agreed with Etihad to jointly sell tickets for some routes, to tap into the Abu Dhabi-based carrier's strong network between Europe and Asia.

Under the codeshare agreement, the German airline will place its LH code on Etihad Airways' flights between Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt and services between Abu Dhabi and Munich.

Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.

Lufthansa also finalised a deal to lease 38 aircraft and crew from Air Berlin, the smaller German carrier that is part-owned by Etihad. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

