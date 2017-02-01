FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Etihad, Lufthansa sign catering, maintenance deals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 1, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 7 months ago

Etihad, Lufthansa sign catering, maintenance deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Etihad has signed a $100 million deal to take catering services from Lufthansa unit LSG and will look at cooperation on maintenance as the two carriers seek to strengthen cooperation.

The catering deal is for four years and will see LSG provide catering services at 16 cities outside of Etihad's hub at Abu Dhabi, the CEOs of the two carriers said.

The two have also signed a memorandum of understanding for Lufthansa Technik to explore opportunities for maintenance at Etihad and the airlines in which it holds equity stakes.

The move follows a code share deal signed by the two last year and the airlines said on Wednesday they were still working on further ways to cooperate.

"We met this morning to discuss further ways in which we can develop and strengthen partnership over time," Etihad Aviation Group CEO James Hogan told a press conference. (Reporting by Stanley Cravalho and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.