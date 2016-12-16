Lufthansa, Etihad plan code shares on further routes - source

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and Etihad are planning to extend a code-sharing agreement announced on Friday to further routes, a company source familiar with the matter said.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is keen to extend its route network in Europe via code shares because of limited traffic rights available to the United Arab Emirates, the source said. Lufthansa declined to comment.

The two carriers earlier on Friday announced the German airline will place its LH code on Etihad's flights between its home base in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt as well as on services between Abu Dhabi and Munich.

Etihad will in turn put its EY code on Lufthansa's long-haul services between Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro as well as Bogota.