Lufthansa, Etihad could cooperate in catering, maintenance-Lufthansa CEO

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is in talks with Etihad Airways to evaluate possibilities for deeper cooperation, which could include catering or aircraft maintenance, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told German daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ).

"Equity stakes are not and have not been a topic," the paper quoted Spohr as saying in an interview.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad and Lufthansa are due to hold a joint news conference on their cooperation plans in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)