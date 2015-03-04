Lufthansa says Eurowings long-haul flights to start from $111

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s new long-haul low-cost flights under the Eurowings banner will start from October 25 to destinations such as the Caribbean, Dubai and Thailand with one-way ticket prices from 99.99 euros ($111), the German carrier said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa is expanding Eurowings, a small regional carrier, to regain market share lost in European short-haul travel to budget carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet.

The airline, which has focussed on business customers in the past, is also testing long-haul routes to destinations that are popular with tourists to try and capture a growing market for leisure travellers.

Costs at Eurowings are around 40 percent below that of its main Lufthansa brand, and are 20 percent below those of its other budget brand, Germanwings. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)