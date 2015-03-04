FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says Eurowings long-haul flights to start from $111
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 4, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Lufthansa says Eurowings long-haul flights to start from $111

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s new long-haul low-cost flights under the Eurowings banner will start from October 25 to destinations such as the Caribbean, Dubai and Thailand with one-way ticket prices from 99.99 euros ($111), the German carrier said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa is expanding Eurowings, a small regional carrier, to regain market share lost in European short-haul travel to budget carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet.

The airline, which has focussed on business customers in the past, is also testing long-haul routes to destinations that are popular with tourists to try and capture a growing market for leisure travellers.

Costs at Eurowings are around 40 percent below that of its main Lufthansa brand, and are 20 percent below those of its other budget brand, Germanwings. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.