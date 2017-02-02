FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Eurowings says bookings positive, eyes cost reduction
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 7 months ago

Eurowings says bookings positive, eyes cost reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bookings for Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings for the summer are very positive and a deal to lease crewed planes from Air Berlin will help to bring costs down this year, a Lufthansa executive said on Thursday.

Eurowings is integrating 33 planes operated by Air Berlin into its network this year, mainly on routes to tourist destinations such as Palma de Mallorca.

Around 15 to 20 of the leased planes will replace older aircraft from the Germanwings fleet.

"We want to reduce costs step by step by 25 percent by 2020," Lufthansa board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt told journalists on a call.

"This year we have a lot of one-off effects such as through integrating the planes, but I expect we can reduce unit costs by a single-digit percentage this year," he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.