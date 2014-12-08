Flying with a falcon? Lufthansa design is suitable for birds of prey

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - What is the point of having a luxurious private jet if you can’t transport your own falcon?

Lufthansa Technik, the maintenance division of the German airline which also specialises in fitting cabins on big VIP and executive jets, has come up with a gadget for those who want to keep their bird of prey by their side when travelling.

Called the Falcon Master, the platform and stand for transporting falcons or other birds can slot above a folded-down seat in a range of Airbus or Boeing aircraft.

Falconry is a popular pastime in the Middle East, where it has been practised for thousands of years, and Lufthansa Technik said it had developed the Falcon Master with help from falconry specialists in the region.

The platform comprises a stainless steel surface for easy cleaning, with sides to protect the rest of the plane from any waste and dirt created by the bird.

Buying commercial airlines and tailoring the cabins for private use became popular with royal families in the Middle East in the 1970s. Until then, only governments had used tailored cabins for commercial aircraft.

Russian and Asian customers have joined the ranks of those looking for tailored VIP cabins for large aircraft in recent years, according to Lufthansa Technik. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)