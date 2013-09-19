FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa could use options to buy A350-1000s - CEO
September 19, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa could use options to buy A350-1000s - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa could use options to buy A350-1000s, its chief executive said after the German flagship carrier announced a major aircraft order on Thursday.

“You can assume that Lufthansa always tries to ensure flexibility in orders like this,” he said when asked whether Lufthansa could use options to buy the largest variant of Airbus’s A350 family instead of the A350-900.

Lufthansa earlier on Thursday announced its largest ever order for 59 Airbus and Boeing wide-body jets in a deal worth 14 billion euros ($18.7 billion) at list prices that will see it launch a new version of Boeing’s 777 jet.

