Lufthansa orders 59 Boeing, Airbus aircraft
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

Lufthansa orders 59 Boeing, Airbus aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s supervisory board has approved the purchase of 59 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, worth 14 billion euros ($19 billion) at list prices, the German airline said on Thursday.

It said the order comprised 34 Boeing 777-9X and 25 Airbus A350-900, with the first of these new aircraft to be delivered in 2016.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday Lufthansa was expected to order up to 34 Boeing 777-9X, marking the first order for a planned revamp of its successful mini-jumbo, but that this could include 14 options, which needed to be reconfirmed at a later date.

Lufthansa itself did not give a breakdown on the number of firm orders and the options.

