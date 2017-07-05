FRANKFURT, July 5 Lufthansa Cargo is
expecting a turnaround for the air freight market this year, the
division's chief executive said, as the sector benefits from a
recovery in global economies and rising trends such as
e-commerce.
"It's going very well this year," Peter Gerber, CEO of the
German aviation group's air freight arm, said at an event in
Frankfurt late on Tuesday, adding that other companies in the
sector were benefiting.
The International Air Transport Association last month
upgraded its forecasts for air freight, saying it now expected
demand to rise by 7.5 percent in 2017, compared with a previous
forecast for an increase of 3.5 percent and against growth of
3.6 percent in 2016.
IATA attributed the growth to the start of a global economic
upturn, with companies seeking to restock inventories quickly to
meet demand, plus said e-commerce and shipping of time-sensitive
pharmaceuticals products were supporting growth.
Lufthansa Cargo last year swung to an adjusted operating
loss of 50 million euros ($56.80 million) as the market suffered
from excess capacity. This year, it has predicted losses should
shrink slightly.
Gerber did not give further details of expected profit on
Tuesday. The Lufthansa group is due to report second-quarter
results on Aug. 2.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)