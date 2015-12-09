Lufthansa Cargo plans partnership with United Airlines

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa said it plans to cooperate with United Airlines on freight operations on routes between Europe and the United States as it seeks ways to make its cargo business more efficient and expand its network.

Lufthansa Cargo started a similar cooperation with Japanese carrier ANA last year and had been looking for other partnerships.

“The planned cooperation of United Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo will create a more efficient and comprehensive transatlantic cargo network and increase the choices and benefits available to cargo customers,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The tie-up is not yet finalised and requires approvals from U.S. and European regulators.

Lufthansa already has a joint venture partnership with United for passenger services between Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)