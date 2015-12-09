FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa Cargo plans partnership with United Airlines
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa Cargo plans partnership with United Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa said it plans to cooperate with United Airlines on freight operations on routes between Europe and the United States as it seeks ways to make its cargo business more efficient and expand its network.

Lufthansa Cargo started a similar cooperation with Japanese carrier ANA last year and had been looking for other partnerships.

“The planned cooperation of United Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo will create a more efficient and comprehensive transatlantic cargo network and increase the choices and benefits available to cargo customers,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

The tie-up is not yet finalised and requires approvals from U.S. and European regulators.

Lufthansa already has a joint venture partnership with United for passenger services between Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.