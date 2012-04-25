UPDATE 2-Lufthansa CFO seeks exit amid cost-cut drive

* Stephan Gemkow to head investment firm Haniel

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 25 (Reuters) - D eutsche Lufthansa veteran Stephan Gemkow is quitting as finance chief at Germany’s biggest airline to head family-run investment firm Haniel, the top shareholder in retailer Metro and drugs distributor Celesio.

His departure comes as Lufthansa tries to squeeze another 1.5 billion euros of savings out of its business to bolster paper-thin margins and find cash to compete with fast-growing Middle East carriers such as Emirates and Etihad.

Gemkow, 52, who has been with Lufthansa for more than 20 years, became CFO in 2006 after a stint as head of finance at Lufthansa Cargo, the carrier’s air freight arm.

He was credited with shepherding Lufthansa through the aviation industry’s worst year ever - 2009’s global economic crisis - and keeping the carrier profitable on an operating level while rivals such as Air France-KLM and British Airways struggled.

He also oversaw a shopping spree that added Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and recently-sold bmi to the group’s stable of carriers.

“Pending approval by the boards (of Lufthansa and Haniel), we are pleased to be able to win Mr. Gemkow for us,” a spokesman for Haniel said on Wednesday, following a report on German website Manager Magazin Online.

Shares of Lufthansa dipped briefly on the news but were up 3.9 percent at 9.94 euros by 1406 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip index, which was up 1.9 percent.

TOUGH JOB AHEAD

Lufthansa said its supervisory board would discuss potential successors for Gemkow at a meeting on May 7, when it would also vote on an early termination of Gemkow’s contract.

“Due to the very spontaneous decision of Gemkow we believe it could take some time until his successor is found inside or outside of the Lufthansa group,” DZ Bank analyst Robert Czerwensky said.

Gemkow is moving to a sprawling conglomerate whose businesses range from retail to pharmaceuticals, metals and washroom soap dispensers.

Normally a reclusive firm, Haniel has been in the headlines over the past year following management upheaval at both Celesio and Metro, in which it owns stakes of around 55 and 34 percent respectively.

The management reshuffles were over conflicting views on strategy, sparked by then-Haniel CEO Juergen Kluge, and resulted in the departure of both the Metro and the Celesio CEOs.

Kluge announced in November he would be leaving Haniel, shortly after having stepped down as chairman of Metro.

Kluge told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung at the time that Haniel management had lost control of its most important asset, referring to Metro, the world’s fourth largest retailer. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)