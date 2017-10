DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s finance chief Stephan Gemkow is set to make a move to family-run investment firm Haniel, a spokesman for Haniel said on Wednesday.

German website Manager Magazin Online earlier reported that Haniel was poised to appoint Gemkow as its new chief executive. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)