Lufthansa posts widened Q1 loss on high fuel costs
May 2, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa posts widened Q1 loss on high fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany’s biggest airline, reported a bigger than expected first-quarter loss on Wednesday, citing soaring fuel costs.

The operating loss for the first three months of the year widened to 381 million euros ($501.1 million) from 169 million a year earlier and missed a consensus forecast of a 289 million euro loss.

Lufthansa, which is due to publish its full earnings report on Thursday, said it sees 2012 operating profit reaching a medium three-digit million euro amount, excluding possible costs related to a group-wide cost-cutting programme. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

