May 3, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa to cut 3,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany’s biggest airline, announced plans to slash 3,500 administrative jobs around the world as it tries to return to profitability.

“We can only safeguard jobs for the long term and create new openings if we reorganise the administrative functions and accept job losses now,” Chief Executive Christoph Franz said in a statement on Thursday.

Lufthansa has vowed to cut costs to improve results by 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 billion) by the end of 2014 to cope with high fuel prices, fierce competition from low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines and a weak European economy.

The news comes a day after Lufthansa reported a first-quarter operating loss that more than doubled to 381 million euros, missing a consensus forecast of a 289 million euro loss.

It said it still sees 2012 operating profit declining to a figure in the mid-hundreds of millions of euros, which excludes possible costs related to the cost-cutting programme. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

