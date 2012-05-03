FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa cuts capacity growth plans again
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa cuts capacity growth plans again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG , Germany’s biggest airline, cut back its capacity growth plans for 2012 again after posting a bigger than expected quarterly loss.

According to presentation slides posted on its website on Thursday, Lufthansa now plans to offer only 1 percent more seats at its passenger airlines, compared with previous plans for a 2 percent capacity expansion.

It also now plans to shrink capacity at its cargo arm by 2 percent, where it previously saw zero growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

