Lufthansa cuts capacity growth plans again

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG , Germany’s biggest airline, cut back its capacity growth plans for 2012 again after posting a bigger than expected quarterly loss.

According to presentation slides posted on its website on Thursday, Lufthansa now plans to offer only 1 percent more seats at its passenger airlines, compared with previous plans for a 2 percent capacity expansion.

It also now plans to shrink capacity at its cargo arm by 2 percent, where it previously saw zero growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)