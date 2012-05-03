Lufthansa will decide on Brussels options next year

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa will decide next year whether to exercise call options to boost its stake in Brussels Airlines, its Chief Financial Officer Stephan Gemkow said.

“We have decided not to exercise them for now and to make the decision next year based on progress in improving results,” he said during a conference call on Thursday.

Lufthansa bought 45 percent of Brussels Airlines in 2008 and secured options to buy the rest of the Belgian carrier by 2014. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)