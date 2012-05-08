FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa sees big hit from tax, CO2 trading
#Industrials
May 8, 2012 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

Lufthansa sees big hit from tax, CO2 trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG expects the burden from Germany’s air travel tax, emissions trading, a night flight ban at Frankfurt airport and other items to exceed 700 million euros ($913 million) this year, its chief executive said.

Germany’s biggest carriers Lufthansa and Air Berlin have been very vocal in their opposition to levies that they say hit airlines just as they battle soaring fuel prices, a weak economy and fierce competition from fast-growing low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines.

Lufthansa CEO Christoph Franz said at Lufthansa’s annual general meeting on Tuesday that he expects Germany’s biggest airline to spend about 100 million euros this year on a European Union emissions trading scheme that started in January.

He added that figure would reach a significant three-digit million euro sum a year in the medium term.

$1 = 0.7663 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan

